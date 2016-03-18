Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the opening ceremony of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would closely watch foreign exchange market moves as the dollar fell to a 17-month low against the yen in response to a dovish statement from the Federal Reserve.

"I won't comment on this kind of subject, but I will pay close attention to market moves," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about a yen's rise to the dollar and its effects on the Japanese economy.

The dollar had fallen to a low of 110.65 yen JPY=, its weakest since October 2014. The greenback was trading at around 111.32 yen on Friday morning.

