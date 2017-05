Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the Japanese economy's fundamentals were firm and there was no need to adopt fresh fiscal spending to stimulate the economy.

"At the moment we are not considering the need to take further fiscal spending steps. We need to continue to coordinate with the international community," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso made the remark when asked about growing calls in some quarters for Japan to take a leadership role as G7 chair in coordinating fiscal steps to boost domestic demand.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)