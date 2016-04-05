Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government would front-load budget spending including for public works for the current fiscal year from April.

Aso made the announcement following an instruction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week to bring forward the budget spending as much as possible to stimulate the flagging economy.

The announcement confirmed a Reuters report on Monday that the government aimed to sign contracts for 80 percent of public works spending allocated under the annual budget during the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)