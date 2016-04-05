Singapore April core CPI rises at fastest pace since October 2014
SINGAPORE Singapore's core inflation accelerated a stronger-than-expected 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace since October 2014, data showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government would front-load budget spending including for public works for the current fiscal year from April.
Aso made the announcement following an instruction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week to bring forward the budget spending as much as possible to stimulate the flagging economy.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report on Monday that the government aimed to sign contracts for 80 percent of public works spending allocated under the annual budget during the first half of the year.
TOKYO Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery.