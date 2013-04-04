TOKYO, April 4 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan took bold steps
which took monetary policy to a new dimension in order to
achieve its two percent inflation target.
"The BOJ's decision can be appropriately described as
quantitative and qualitative easing. The BOJ deciding to embark
on bold policy steps within such a short span of time was
commendable," Aso told reporters.
Aso said the government will continue to work on fiscal
discipline and reform.
The BOJ shocked markets on Thursday with a radical overhaul
of its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet target and
pledging to double its government bond holdings in two years as
it seeks to end nearly two decades of deflation.