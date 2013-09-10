BRIEF-Kalvista Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of upto $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiubUC) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan's improving economic indicators show that there would be no problem in raising the sales tax as scheduled.
Aso, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered members of his cabinet to compile economic stimulus measures by the end of the month to ensure that growth remains on track and that Japan is making progress in escaping deflation.
The prime minister also told his cabinet that some stimulus would be needed to prevent growth from slowing if the government raises the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent next year as scheduled, Aso said.
Aso reiterated that Abe will decide on the sales tax in early October.
* Omega Healthcare Investors announces redemption of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo