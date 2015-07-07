Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO, July 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the government stands ready to respond to market developments over Greece, adding it was hard to foresee future developments.
"We must see that nothing goes wrong as we can't tell what is going to happen," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Aso said stability in the euro-zone economies was crucial for the global economy to achieve stable growth. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)