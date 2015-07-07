TOKYO, July 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the government stands ready to respond to market developments over Greece, adding it was hard to foresee future developments.

"We must see that nothing goes wrong as we can't tell what is going to happen," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso said stability in the euro-zone economies was crucial for the global economy to achieve stable growth. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)