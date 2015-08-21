(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Aug 21 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
on Friday warned China against frequent manipulation of yuan
rates, saying that Tokyo would face a tough decision on how to
respond to any such interventions from Beijing.
Aso urged China to continue shifting its currency market
towards a market-oriented system.
In a move that shook global financial markets, China last
week devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent. The action, coming
on top of a slew of gloomy data including soft exports and
slumping wholesale prices, heightened concern over the strength
of the world's second-largest economy.
Aso said Japan welcomes the move if it was part of Beijing's
efforts to make its currency system a market-based one. But he
warned that Japan was on guard against any attempts by China to
manipulate the yuan to give its exports a competitive advantage.
"Japan would face a tough decision on how to respond if
China intervenes frequently in the market," he told a news
conference after a regular cabinet meeting.
Aso said China's economic slowdown was undoubtedly a big
factor behind the declines in global stocks, including a near 2
percent fall for Japan's benchmark Nikkei average on Friday
morning.
"We must scrutinise various data to see if China's economy
is indeed expanding at a pace of 7 percent," he said.
Japanese policymakers have been keeping a wary eye over
Beijing's handling of the turmoil in its markets given China is
a major trading partner, and any negative impact on the Asian
economic powerhouse is expected to knock Japanese exporters.
Japan's export growth slowed in July on reduced shipments of
cars and electronics to Asia in a sign that the global demand
outlook may be losing its lustre.
