TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's finance minister voiced
scepticism on Friday on whether a fresh round of monetary easing
would be launched ahead of a Bank of Japan rate review, citing a
surplus of cash in the Japanese economy and weak domestic
demand.
"The Bank of Japan may not ease policy further any time
soon," Taro Aso said in an interview with public broadcaster
NHK, adding that the government is not considering a
supplementary budget this fiscal year.
Markets have been closely focused on whether the BOJ will
launch a fresh round of quantitative easing at its next policy
meeting on Oct. 30. Some believe the central bank could ease
policy further as its strives to meet an ambitious 2 percent
inflation target next year.
(Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Michael Perry)