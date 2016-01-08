(Corrects second paragraph to show Aso did not comment on
TOKYO, Jan 8 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Friday that China may find it difficult to continue
supporting the yuan given the record decline in its foreign
currency reserves - a warning that China may have to let its
currency fall even more.
Further declines could send shockwaves around the world as
they could trigger further capital flight from China and
potentially set off competitive currency devaluations in other
countries, some economists have said.
"Foreign exchange reserves have already fallen this much due
to China's purchases of yuan to support its own currency, so it
could be difficult to continue," Aso said.
China's stock markets have also been in free fall since the
start of the year, raising concern Chinese authorities are
losing grip of the decelerating economy.
China has recently accelerated the depreciation of the yuan,
which some economists take as an indication that Beijing
realises it cannot continue to burn through its currency
reserves.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
posted their biggest annual drop on record in 2015, data showed
on Thursday.
Foreign exchange reserves fell $512.66 billion in 2015 to
$3.33 trillion, central bank data showed.
They dropped $107.9 billion in December alone, the biggest
monthly decline on record and more than markets had expected.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to end the
year at $3.40 trillion.
Aso also expressed concern about the disparity between the
onshore and offshore rates of the yuan caused by China's
frequent currency intervention.
Chinese officials are also struggling to energise the
slowing economy, which has been weakening due to an unwinding of
years of excess credit.
