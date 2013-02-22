* Premier to make final decision after U.S. visit-finmin
* Adds next BOJ head should have management experience
* Next BOJ head should ensure smooth BOJ, MOF ties-Aso
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Friday the next central bank governor does not
necessarily have to come from his ministry, although the
individual must have experience managing a large organisation.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has the final say in nominating
the next BOJ governor and will likely do so after he returns
from a weekend visit to the United States, Aso said, adding that
he will convey his views on the qualifications for the job if
asked to do so by the premier.
"It's inappropriate to choose someone who does not have
experience managing a big organisation," Aso told a news
conference after a cabinet meeting, suggesting that he would
prefer an individual with bureaucratic experience rather than an
academic.
Abe has said he will choose someone who shares his views on
the need for bolder monetary stimulus to succeed incumbent BOJ
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves the bank with his two
deputies on March 19.
"The individual should be someone who can ensure the BOJ
works closely with the finance ministry, but doesn't necessarily
have to be from the ministry," Aso said, when asked whether one
of the top three BOJ jobs should go to an ex-finance ministry
bureaucrat.