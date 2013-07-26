TOKYO, July 26 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that the fastest increase in core consumer
prices in almost five years shows that Japan is gradually
shifting to inflation from deflation.
"The trend shows that we are in the process of moving to
inflation from deflation," Aso told reporters after a cabinet
meeting.
Aso also reiterated his view that the government should
decide on whether the raise the 5 percent sales tax after
looking at revised second-quarter gross domestic product
figures, which are due sometime in September.