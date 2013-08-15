TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese finance minister said on Thursday that cutting corporate tax rates would not have an immediate impact, downplaying a media report Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered ministries to consider lowering the tax rates.

Taro Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, also said that tax breaks to encourage corporate capital spending could be fully considered.

"Given that only some 30 percent of (Japanese) firms pay corporate taxes, I don't think lowering corporate tax rates would have an immediate impact," Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier this week that Abe was considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential economic drag of a planned two-stage hike in the sales tax, citing government sources.