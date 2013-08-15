TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese finance minister said on
Thursday that cutting corporate tax rates would not have an
immediate impact, downplaying a media report Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe had ordered ministries to consider lowering the tax
rates.
Taro Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, also said that
tax breaks to encourage corporate capital spending could be
fully considered.
"Given that only some 30 percent of (Japanese) firms pay
corporate taxes, I don't think lowering corporate tax rates
would have an immediate impact," Aso told a news conference
after a cabinet meeting.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier this week that
Abe was considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the
potential economic drag of a planned two-stage hike in the sales
tax, citing government sources.