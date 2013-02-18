JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
TOKYO Feb 19 Japan has no plans to buy foreign currency bonds as part of monetary easing, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Aso, speaking to reporters, also said that for the time being the government has no plan to revise the Bank of Japan Law, which guarantees the central bank's independence and determines its policy mandate.
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. factory activity edged up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, suggesting the economy is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year.