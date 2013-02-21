TOKYO Feb 21 Finance Minister Taro Aso said on
Thursday it would be a problem if Japan continues to run a huge
trade deficit due to rising energy costs.
Japan is now importing more oil and gas to make up for
energy shortfalls after the shutdown of nuclear power plants due
to the March 2011 earthquake, Aso said in parliament.
"Import prices are rising sharply and as a result Japan is
running a huge trade deficit. If this continues, it would be a
big problem for Japan," Aso said in response to a question by a
lawmaker on whether the yen's recent falls are becoming more
problematic than beneficial for Japan by boosting the cost of
fuel imports.
Aso declined to comment directly on recent yen declines.