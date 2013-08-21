UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
TOKYO Aug 21 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that he has not heard of any convincing reasons why the government should delay a sales tax hike planned for next year.
Aso, speaking at a press conference, also reiterated his view that there is no reason for the government to reconsider its schedule for tax increases.
Under a multi-party agreement last year, the tax is to rise to 8 percent from 5 percent next April and to 10 percent in October 2015 to pay for rising welfare costs.
However, the government must certify that the economy is strong enough to withstand the pain of the tax hikes before making a final decision by October on whether to carry out the plan.
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.