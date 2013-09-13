TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government will consider offering a stimulus package for the economy without issuing new bonds to finance it.

Aso made the comment in a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Japan's public debt exceeded 1 quadrillion yen -- or 1,000 trillion yen ($10.09 trillion), about double the country's GDP, for the first time in June.