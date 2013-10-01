'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he aims to avoid issuing fresh government debt to finance a 5 trillion yen ($50.96 billion) economic package designed to offset the blow from a planned sales tax hike next April.
Aso said he is hoping that the package, to be compiled in the first half of December, will be financed with resources such as extra tax revenue.
He also said the government should consider lowering the effective corporate tax rate in the medium to long term to maintain Japan's international competitiveness and attract foreign investment.
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 13 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were flat on Thursday after the central bank cut rates by an expected 100 basis points but refrained from signaling a steeper reduction ahead. In a unanimous vote, the bank agreed on the deepest cut in nearly eight years, bringing the overnight Selic lending rate to an almost two-year low of 11.25 percent. Despite calls from some politicians and business leaders for the central bank to b