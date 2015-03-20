TOKYO, March 20 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he has a high regard for the central bank governor's unwavering efforts to fight deflation.

The minister added he expects Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to continue to pursue his aim of achieving a 2 percent inflation target.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting the government will compile a provisional budget to cover the minimum spending requirement for 11 days from April 1, due to a likely delay in passage of the annual budget bill for the coming fiscal year. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin)