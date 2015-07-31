UPDATE 2-Liberty House's Gupta predicts no fall in China steel output despite cuts
* Liberty to list parts of multibillion-dollar group (Recasts, adds detail, quotes)
TOKYO, July 31 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was not an appropriate platform to negotiate currencies, after the United States proposed setting up a forum to stop countries from manipulating exchange rates as part of the free trade negotiations.
Countries involved in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade talks are considering a U.S. proposal for finance ministers to discuss currency questions, Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Tuesday.
Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Friday that the TPP is not a place to negotiate currencies, which have been dealt with by the International Monetary Fund, Group of Seven and Group of 20 major economies. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Liberty to list parts of multibillion-dollar group (Recasts, adds detail, quotes)
* Crown falls as CNB says rate policy will hinge on fx rate * Zloty off 20-month high, Polish stocks off 23-month high * Kuna firms, Croatia finance minister survives no-confidence vote * Bulgarian parliament approves new government (Recasts with Czech central bank comments, retreat of Polish stocks, Croatian and Bulgarian parliament votes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 The crown eased, while other Central European assets were mixed, after the Czech central