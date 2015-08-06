TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that it would be desirable for China's yuan to be included in a basket of major currencies adopted by the International Monetary Fund but that a decision should be based on objective data.

The IMF staff said in a report this week that the IMF should put off any move to add the yuan to its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket until after September 2016.

"I believe the IMF will make a judgment by making use of objective data. I think it would be desirable (for the yuan) to become such a currency but whether it is qualified should be decided by objective facts," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)