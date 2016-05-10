TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan's financial authorities will intervene in the currency market if "one-sided" yen rises persist.

"Japan has not and has no plans to manipulate currency moves on a long-term basis," Aso told parliament, though he added that it was a shared understanding among G7 and G20 nations that excessive currency volatility was undesirable.

"Japan obviously will intervene if one-sided moves persist," he said. "Currency moves have been one-sided and if this move accelerates, we're determined to stop it."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)