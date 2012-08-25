TOKYO Aug 25 The Japanese government is likely
to revise down its assessment of the world's third-biggest
economy for the first time since October due to slowing exports,
media said on Saturday.
The government is expected to point out that some business
areas are weakening in the report to be released on Tuesday,
media said.
The Nikkei business daily and Kyodo news agency said the
report was likely to say exports and production, including auto
output, were slowing.
Last month, Japan's government stuck to its assessment that
the economy was recovering moderately, helped by reconstruction
after last year's earthquake.
Exports fell from a year earlier for the second straight
month in July, with a 8.1 percent annual fall far deeper than
economists' forecast of a 2.9 percent drop as shipments to
Europe and China tumbled.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed that sentiment of big
Japanese manufacturers worsened in August and was expected to
improve only slightly in coming months.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Nick Macfie)