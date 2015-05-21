TOKYO May 22 Japan's net external assets rose
to a record 366.86 trillion yen ($3.03 trillion) at the end of
last year as a weak yen boosted the value of overseas holdings,
making the country the world's biggest creditor nation for 24
years in a row, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The value of net assets held by the Japanese government,
businesses and individuals exceeded the previous year's 325
trillion yen, the biggest amount on comparable data, ministry
officials said.
Japan's net external assets were 1.7 times those held by
China, the world's No.2 creditor nation with 214.3 trillion yen
in net assets at the end of 2014, followed by Germany whose
assets stood at 154.7 trillion yen, the ministry said.
Japan's gross external assets rose 18.5 percent to 945.27
trillion yen, up for a sixth consecutive year, as the weak yen
boosted the appraised value of external assets by 64 trillion
yen from the year before, the ministry said.
External debt also grew 22.6 percent to 578.42 trillion yen,
up for a fifth straight year, helped by increased acquisitions
by foreign investors of Japanese equities and other assets.
The Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus has helped
drive down the yen, boosting exporters' profits and share
prices.
The dollar traded at 119.80 yen at the end of 2014,
up 13.7 percent from the year before, and the euro largely held
steady at 145.44 yen, the finance ministry said.
($1 = 121.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)