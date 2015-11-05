TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's government will ease
regulations to allow for self-driving cars to be tested on
public roads from fiscal 2017 with the aim of companies
providing the service for the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo,
a government source said on Thursday.
The government also plans to ease restrictions on small
drones, the source said, to encourage more innovation in the
private sector.
The government will announce the proposal at a meeting later
on Thursday between cabinet ministers and private sector
companies, said the source, who declined to be identified
because the plans have not been finalised yet.
(Reporting by Takuya Yamaguchi; Writing by Stanley White;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)