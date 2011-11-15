* Azumi says BOJ has supplied sufficient money
* BOJ's Yamaguchi says has accelerated rise in monetary base
* Keeping watch on economy with sense of urgency -Yamaguchi
TOKYO, Nov 15 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he expects the Bank of Japan to
respond in a timely and appropriate manner to the yen's strength
but added that just boosting money supply does not guarantee
economic growth.
The central bank is set to end a two-day policy review on
Wednesday but is not expected take any new action after
implementing additional easing by topping up its asset buying
fund in October.
Azumi said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's QE2, or a round
of quantitative easing, gave a short-term lift to the world's
biggest economy but jobs and other recent U.S. economic data
have not been favourable.
"We cannot conclude that increases of money in markets alone
are a guarantee of economic growth," Azumi told a parliamentary
committee.
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi told the
same committee that the central bank was doing its best and
would take steps as necessary.
"We don't think Japan's economy is in good shape ... When
considering the effect of yen rises, we feel the need to look at
the economy and its outlook with a strong sense of urgency," he
said.
Strength in the yen has cast clouds over the health of the
economy and late last month, Japanese authorities stepped into
the foreign exchange market, selling an estimated 7.7 trillion
yen.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara)