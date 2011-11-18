* Azumi says concerned about borrowing costs in Italy, Spain

* Urges Germany to play pivotal role in creating firewall

* Sources have said G20 has no plan for December meeting (Adds quotes, detail)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Nov 18 The Group of Seven industrialised nations may meet by year-end to discuss the euro zone debt crisis, although this has not been confirmed, Japan's finance minister said on Friday.

Jun Azumi made the comment when asked about the possibility of convening a G20 finance ministers' meeting before the end of the year, with euro zone economies scrambling to prevent the region's debt crisis from spreading as borrowing costs for Italy and Spain rise sharply.

A senior South Korean official last week said that G20 finance ministers would meet next month to discuss boosting the resources of the International Monetary Fund.

But G20 sources have said there was no point in holding an extra meeting unless real progress had been made by Europeans in resolving their deepening debt crisis.

"It is true that there has been talk about holding a G7 meeting towards the year-end since the G20 summit in Cannes," Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. "But it is not certain whether this will happen."

He added that he was paying close attention to a rise in Spain's borrowing costs and that it was important for Germany to play a key role in creating a firewall to block contagion from Europe's debt problems.

"I'm closely watching a sudden rise in Spanish yields," he said.

"It is an urgent task to nip (the crisis) in the bud before it spreads to Italy and Spain, as that would have a far bigger impact than the problems in Greece."

Spain saw its borrowing costs rise on Thursday to their highest since it joined the euro, close to the psychologically important level of 7 percent seen by many as a point beyond which funding becomes unsustainable.  Ten-year Italian government bond yields were at 6.9 percent, off the day's high of 7.3 percent but still near levels considered unsustainable, amid fears that the euro zone crisis could spiral out of control and potentially lead to a break-up of the bloc.