By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Nov 18 The Group of Seven
industrialised nations may meet by year-end to discuss the euro
zone debt crisis, although this has not been confirmed, Japan's
finance minister said on Friday.
Jun Azumi made the comment when asked about the possibility
of convening a G20 finance ministers' meeting before the end of
the year, with euro zone economies scrambling to prevent the
region's debt crisis from spreading as borrowing costs for Italy
and Spain rise sharply.
A senior South Korean official last week said that G20
finance ministers would meet next month to discuss boosting the
resources of the International Monetary Fund.
But G20 sources have said there was no point in holding an
extra meeting unless real progress had been made by Europeans in
resolving their deepening debt crisis.
"It is true that there has been talk about holding a G7
meeting towards the year-end since the G20 summit in Cannes,"
Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. "But it is
not certain whether this will happen."
He added that he was paying close attention to a rise in
Spain's borrowing costs and that it was important for Germany to
play a key role in creating a firewall to block contagion from
Europe's debt problems.
"I'm closely watching a sudden rise in Spanish yields," he
said.
"It is an urgent task to nip (the crisis) in the bud before
it spreads to Italy and Spain, as that would have a far bigger
impact than the problems in Greece."
Spain saw its borrowing costs rise on Thursday to their
highest since it joined the euro, close to the psychologically
important level of 7 percent seen by many as a point beyond
which funding becomes unsustainable.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were at 6.9 percent,
off the day's high of 7.3 percent but still near levels
considered unsustainable, amid fears that the euro zone crisis
could spiral out of control and potentially lead to a break-up
of the bloc.
