By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi on Tuesday urged Europe to make further efforts to
convince markets of its resolve to overcome the region's debt
crisis and expressed caution about any potential Japan
contribution to a rescue fund through the IMF.
Azumi said Japan would cooperate where it can but only after
Europe comes up with a thorough scheme and resources needed to
build a fire wall and prevent contagion of the debt crisis.
The United States has been wary of additional resources for
the International Monetary Fund to help Europe and Canada has
shown no interest in contributing to a euro zone rescue through
the IMF.
"I can understand the stance of the United States and
Canada," Azumi told reporters.
"Without European countries showing exactly how much would
be needed to deal with the crisis, we would not be able to move
on to the next step involving the IMF," he added. "The EU must
make further efforts to convince markets."
Azumi was speaking days after 26 European Union member
states - all of them except Britain - reached an historic
agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper fiscal integration as
part of efforts to solve the debt crisis that has shaken Europe
for two years.
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday and the euro languished near a
two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass
euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of the
summit failed to convince markets.
Ratings agency Moody's said it would review ratings of all
EU member states in the first quarter of 2012, while rival Fitch
said the summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution
to the debt crisis.