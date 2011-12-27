* Further financial cooperation will be on the agenda
* Japan support for India infrastructure also a topic
TOKYO Dec 27 Japan and India are in the
final stages of deciding on a dollar swap agreement and expect
to reach agreement during Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's visit to India this week, Japan's finance minister said
on Tuesday.
An earlier $3 billion arrangement came into force in 2008
but expired in June. The Nikkei business newspaper reported on
on Sunday that the new one would be set at $10 billion.
Further financial cooperation as well as Japanese support
for infrastructure in India will be a key focus at talks between
the leaders of the two countries, Finance Minister Jun Azumi
told a news conference.
Azumi also said he expects Japan's exports will pick up
early next year if the European economy stabilises and currency
levels reflect Japan's economic fundamentals.