* PM Noda distances himself from cutting Iran oil imports
* Some in Japan worry Iran sanctions will push up oil prices
* French formin: sanctions won't necessarily boost prices
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's policy on Iranian
oil was left in doubt on Friday after the prime minister
distanced himself from the finance minister's pledge to reduce
oil imports in support of a U.S. push to prevent Iran from
making nuclear weapons.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said the pledge, made by
Finance Minister Jun Azumi only a day before in a joint press
conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, was
Azumi's "personal opinion" and that the government wants to
discuss the matter with the business community.
The foreign minister and the government's top spokesman also
made comments suggesting Japan was not yet committed to reducing
Iranian oil imports, which could potentially damage the
credibility of its foreign policy and its dealings with the
United States, its most important ally.
"The outlook shared by Finance Minister Azumi, I believe,
was a personal one," Noda said in a press conference.
"Going forward, the government will deal with this issue by
conducting working-level discussions."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner travelled to China
and Japan this week, seeking cooperation on stricter sanctions
as the U.S. tries to choke off oil revenue to Iran, an OPEC
member and the world's fifth-largest crude exporter.
Iran denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme
has military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
Washington has rejected Iran's assertion and has pressed ahead
with new sanctions.
Other countries, including major Iran oil buyers such as
South Korea and India, are also scrambling to react to the new
sanctions law as countries fear that conduits for Iranian oil
payments could snap under the U.S. pressure.
Buying less Iranian oil is sensitive for Japan
because its reliance on energy imports has jumped after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster last year.
But unless it does so, it will not win an exemption for
Japanese banks from sanctions that would freeze financial
institutions out of U.S. markets for facilitating trade in
Iranian crude.
On Thursday, a few hours after Azumi pledged to take
"concrete" steps to lower oil imports, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Osamu Fujimura said importing less Iranian oil was only one of
many opinions on how to deal with the matter.
Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba also said on Friday the
government hasn't reached a decision, Kyodo News said.
Iranian crude makes up 10 percent of Japan's overall oil
imports and some in Japan are concerned the new sanctions could
drive up oil prices, dealing a blow to its economy, which is
recovering from last year's earthquake and nuclear power
disaster.
Separately, Gemba said in a joint news conference with
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe that sanctions would be
ineffective if they end up boosting oil prices, a negative
development for the global economy, but a boon for oil producing
Iran.
"The higher oil prices go, the better it gets for Iran ...
We need to take steps in a careful, smart way," he said.
Juppe, however, said he did not fully share Gemba's
concerns, saying that when there was a similar situation with
Libya, there was not much of an increase in oil prices and that
there were other countries to turn to for oil.
Iran faces the prospects of cutbacks in oil sales to China,
Japan and India, its top three buyers who together take more
than 40 percent of its crude exports. The European Union, a
major buyer, has committed to banning imports of Iranian oil.
President Barack Obama authorised a law on December 31
imposing sanctions on financial institutions that deal with
Iran's central bank, the country's main clearing house for oil
payments.
The United States can waive some institutions if it deems it
necessary for energy market stability or if the institutions'
home country significantly reduces trade with Iran.