By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek U.S. cooperation for its plan to raise funds to contain the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis, saying such cooperation was essential.

The United States, with a strained budget at home and an election looming, has said it would not contribute more resources to the IMF.

Azumi said Japan would consider how to respond to the IMF's fund raising plans after hearing details from the Washington-based global lender, adding that it is ready to participate in discussions with other countries.

"I expect them to explain the size of fund raising so we will decide how to respond after that," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"But first, I want the IMF to communicate with the United States. If the IMF is to strengthen its functions, U.S. cooperation is necessary so I want them to make such efforts."

He said that if the IMF secured the cooperation of the United States it would enhance trust in the lender and enable it to play a bigger role.

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help countries deal with the European debt crisis.

Asked if Japan would refuse to cooperate given the U.S. stance against fund raising, Azumi said he would not rule out discussions and Japan would join talks with other countries.

On Thursday, a senior Japanese government source said Japan stands ready to provide bilateral loans to the IMF to back Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis, but wants to see strong efforts by European countries themselves first to resolve the issue.