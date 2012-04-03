* Germany's Merkel phoned Japan PM Noda on European firewall
* European countries pushing for bigger IMF contributions
* Some countries say Europe has enough money to contain its
crisis
By Stanley White
TOKYO, April 3 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Tuesday he hoped to see progress on whether
countries will contribute more to the International Monetary
Fund by a summit on April 20, after Europe strengthened its
defences against its sovereign debt crisis.
Azumi said Japan had not yet decided whether to contribute
more to the IMF, but would coordinate with other countries
before deciding its position.
"We appreciate the steps Europe has taken so far," Azumi
told reporters.
"But the remaining question is whether or not we need to see
additional efforts from Europe before the IMF takes a bigger
role. We don't know how other countries view Europe's polices,
so we hope to hear their views."
European nations are pushing for bigger IMF contributions as
a backstop in case its two-year old sovereign debt crisis
worsens. Some countries say Europe has enough money to contain
its crisis and have taken a dim view of pumping more money into
the IMF.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda late on Monday, according to Japan's
foreign ministry, after European finance ministers agreed on
Friday to raise the combined lending capacity of their two
bailout funds to 700 billion euros from 500 billion euros.
Finance ministers from the world's 20 biggest developing and
developed economies, the G20, meet on April 20 in Washington to
discuss an increase of resources for the IMF.
Azumi said Japan and China will hold finance minister-level
talks in Tokyo on April 7, focusing on the global economic
outlook and areas where the two countries can strengthen
economic cooperation.