* Japan finmin says tells G7 of risks to economy
* Yen rise leads to stock market low, Azumi says
* Japan has a sense of crisis, minister tells G7
* Signals Japan prepared to intervene to curb yen strength
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 5 The yen's strength and falling
stock prices pose a risk to the Japanese economy, Finance
Minister Jun Azumi told his G7 partners on Tuesday, signalling
that Tokyo was prepared to intervene to curb its currency with
or without the group's approval.
Azumi spoke to reporters after an emergency conference call
of Group of Seven finance chiefs devoted to the euro zone debt
crisis as alarm grows over the threat to the global economy
posed by strains inside the 17-nation monetary union.
"I said we have a sense of crisis because the rapid yen's
rise since last week has led to the stock market ... hitting a
fresh low since ... just as Japan's situation was looking up,"
he said.
The yen rose last week to 78.05 per dollar from 79.66 a week
earlier. The currency has acted as a safe haven for investors
during the euro area debt crisis although it remains below a
record high of 75.31 hit last October.
In contrast, worries about the euro zone and its impact on
the global economy drove stocks down. On Monday, Japan's broad
Topix stock index slumped to a 28-year low.
The G7 intervened jointly in March 2011 to counter a rapid
yen rise just days after the nation was struck by a massive
earthquake and a deadly tsunami.
But after that rare act of solidarity, Tokyo struggled to
win the group's understanding for its efforts to curb the yen's
climb that largely reflected market strains caused by the euro
zone crisis and U.S. monetary policy actions.
While Japan has interpreted a G7 statement from last
September talking of adverse effects of excess currency markets
volatility as tacit approval for Tokyo's efforts, Washington and
others saw it differently, arguing Japan's intervention came at
times of low market volatility.
Azumi said he again evoked the statement in Tuesday's call:
"I asked (G7) to share its agreement made last September
regarding parts about currencies ... that is excess volatility
and disorderly moves in currency rates hurt economic and
financial stability and that we consult closely on action in the
currencies market and cooperate as appropriate. I asked (G7) to
reaffirm this and there was no objection to this."
The Japanese authorities alarmed that the yen's recent rally
after a period of relative calm could derail economic recovery
have stepped up verbal warnings in the past week or so.
But sources familiar with currency and monetary affairs said
before the G7 call that Japan was unlikely to get the blessing
of its peers for a solo intervention.
They also said the authorities would be in no rush to step
into the market aware that the yen was now being driven by
factors beyond Tokyo's control, such as Europe's debt crisis and
expectations of further U.S. monetary easing.
"Japan is likely to intervene at all cost if the dollar
falls to a new record low versus the yen," Yoshikiyo Shimamine,
executive chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in
Tokyo said before the G7 call.
"But at current levels, intervention is unlikely."