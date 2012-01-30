TOKYO Jan 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned on Tuesday against a renewed rise in the yen and vowed to take firm steps against excess volatility and speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.

The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.

Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he hopes Europe's push for a new fiscal deal will help stabilise markets.