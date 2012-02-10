* Finmin: Decided to intervene in Oct as dlr hit 75.63 yen
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Friday that he had decided to intervene to
weaken the yen last year when it hit 75.63 yen against the
dollar, making a rare reference to a currency level that
prompted authorities to take action.
His remarks before parliament stunned market players as
policymakers usually refrain from discussing specific levels to
avoid giving markets levels that they can test and to keep them
guessing about triggers for intervention.
The minister said he had instructed his staff in October to
intervene when the dollar hit 75.63 yen as the level was judged
"perilous" to the Japanese economy and stopped the intervention
at 78.20 yen early in November.
"I think the interventions had a certain impact on the
market as the yen weakened nearly three yen from a critical
condition of 75 yen and it stayed between around 77-78 yen till
the end of last year," Azumi told a lower house budget
committee.
A finance ministry official later said that Azumi had
corrected his remarks, quoting him as saying that he had not
been referring to specific rates but simply reading numbers off
a board that an opposition lawmaker was showing him during the
parliamentary debate.
Azumi had made the decision about intervention taking into
account currency moves up to the day preceding the action, the
official added.
Tomoko Fujii, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in Tokyo, called the remarks about the yen levels surprising.
"I think there haven't been such comments (on specific
intervention levels) in the past as they would affect
intervention strategy," she said.
"It could give hints to market players for their trading
strategy and could invite unnecessary speculation that Japan
does not need the yen to weaken beyond 78.20 yen."
READY TO ACT SOLO
Azumi tried to keep an intervention threat alive on Friday
even as the yen pulled away from recent highs, saying the
exchange rate remained out of synch with economic reality and
repeating he was ready to counter excessive speculation.
His remarks that the current yen levels were not reflecting
the economy's fundamentals underlined authorities' worry that a
persistently strong yen could hurt an export-reliant economy and
its recovery from last year's deadly earthquake and tsunami.
"I won't hesitate to intervene when speculative moves drive
fluctuations in the exchange rate," Azumi told the lower house
budget committee where lawmakers called for steps against a
strong yen and persistent deflation. "I'll keep this stance and
be ready to conduct solo intervention."
The dollar last traded at 77.63 yen, pulling away
from its record low of 75.31 yen hit on Oct. 31, when Japan
intervened heavily to protect exporters and recent lows around
76 yen.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($103.47 billion) in
unilateral intervention on Oct. 31, and another 1 trillion yen
in early November on undeclared forays into the currency market.
The U.S. Treasury criticised the solo interventions in a
report last year, saying markets were not moving in a disorderly
manner. Other Group of Seven countries also have taken a dim
view of solo intervention, which made some analysts conclude
that Japan could be more hesitant to intervene repeatedly on its
own this year.
"Japan needs to explain its position against a strong yen to
the global society and make efforts to seek joint intervention.
But it would be difficult to make that happen, given the current
international situation," Azumi said.
He said Japanese authorities were frequently exchanging
opinions with their U.S. counterparts on the issue.
In intervening on Oct. 31, Japanese authorities said they
needed to act against speculative market moves and that they
would continue to act until they were satisfied.
The dollar has stayed above the record low since then.