* Yen gains after European voters reject fiscal austerity
* Strong yen threatens Japan's export-focused economy
* Japan has intervened before but impact short-lived
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi
said on Monday he is prepared to respond to currency moves as
needed when asked about the yen's rise after two serious blows
to Europe's fiscal austerity drive drew safe-have flows into the
yen.
The dollar traded near a two-month low versus the yen
, while the euro sank to a three-month low versus
the dollar due to mounting worries that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis may intensify following elections in France and Greece.
The debt crisis, which has been simmering for more than two
years, has strained Japanese policymakers' nerves because it
tends to push up the yen and hurt external demand, which weighs
on Japan's export-focused economy.
"Stocks are falling and the yen is rising in part due to
political uncertainty in Europe," Azumi told reporters.
"We are ready to respond as needed on currencies. We need to
monitor whether moves are due to speculation or whether they
reflect economic fundamentals."
Two political parties in Greece that support fiscal spending
cuts failed to secure a majority in parliament in a serious blow
to the European Union's push for fiscal discipline.
Voters in France also swept incumbent President Nicolas
Sarkozy from office in favour of Socialist Francois Hollande,
who has called for more policies to stimulate economic growth in
Europe.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100.2 billion)in
unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31,
when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1
trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the
market.
Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are
quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising.