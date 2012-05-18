* European debt turmoil weighing on euro, pushing up yen
* Strong yen could hurt Japan's export-focused economy
* Japan has intervened in past, but success limited
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 18 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday that he was monitoring currency moves with
extra care and was prepared to respond as appropriate - a veiled
reference to yen-selling intervention.
Azumi said speculators were over-reacting after the yen rose
to a three-month high versus the dollar and the euro. He said
he has confirmed with Group of Seven countries several times in
the past that excessive currency moves are undesirable.
"We are watching currencies with a heightened sense of
caution and are prepared to respond as appropriate," Azumi said.
"There was a sudden rise in the yen last night that is
attributable to some speculators who are over-reacting."
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.39 yen, also above
a three-month low of 79.13 yen touched the previous
session. The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 100.81 yen,
off its lowest since Feb. 7 of 100.54 yen.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100.6 billion) in
unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31,
when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1
trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the
market.
Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are
quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising,
because it threatens Japan's export-focused economy.
Japan's finance minister also said he hopes Group of Eight
countries confirm their commitment to fiscal discipline at a
summit over the weekend and urged Greece to do the same because
leaving the euro zone to restructure its sovereign debt would
not be easy.
Speculation is mounting that Greece will have to leave the
euro zone because its economy won't survive the fiscal spending
cuts needed to bring its public debt under control.
Greek voters will head to the polls in an election on June
17 after an earlier election returned a hung parliament and
political parties failed to form a government.
Greece's exit from the single currency system would beckon
if Greek voters reject euro zone fiscal discipline programmes in
the poll next month.
Azumi said uncertainty about the election is not a plus for
Japan and the global economy.
Azumi also urged Greeks to stick with fiscal discipline and
not turn their back on all the work that the European Union, the
International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 nations have
done to help Europe's two-year old sovereign debt crisis.
Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, pushing the
yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to its lowest level in
nearly nine years, as turmoil in Europe drew investors to
relatively safer assets.
When asked about the decline in yields, Azumi said it
reflected a safe-haven status for JGBs.
Azumi also said that even though Japan had to spend big to
recover from last year's record earthquake and massive tsunami
this was an example of good fiscal spending because it would
ultimately lead to higher economic growth.