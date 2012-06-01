* Ready to respond "immediately" vs volatile moves -Nakao
* FX tsar also says shouldn't rule out FX intervention
* Finmin says current yen rise doesn't reflect fundamentals
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, June 1 Japan on Friday stepped up
warnings that it could intervene in the foreign exchange market
if excessive yen rises continue, with the country's top currency
diplomat threatening action even if U.S. and European partners
were not on board.
Takehiko Nakao, vice finance minister for international
affairs, said it was becoming more obvious that current yen
rises were being driven by speculators and warned that Tokyo was
ready to intervene should such moves continue.
"Although there might be differences (in views with the
United States and European countries) from time to time, the
Japanese government is determined to take an immediate response
to volatility in the currency market," he told a Euromoney
forum.
"Monetary policy is important, but we shouldn't exclude the
possibility of taking our response in the market, which is
intervention," he said.
Nakao's remarks were the most direct warning of intervention
b y Japanese policymaker since the yen began to creep up again
on safe-haven demand amid worries about Europe's deepening debt
crisis, and came on the heels of similar comments by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi earlier in the day.
"It is clear that the current one-sided currency moves do
not reflect the economy's fundamentals," Azumi told a news
conference after a cabinet meeting.
"We will need to take decisive action if excessive currency
moves continue."
The warnings came as the yen climbed to another 3-1/2 month
high against the dollar of 78.21 overnight and an 11-1/2-year
high against the euro of 96.48 on the escalating euro zone debt
crisis and weak U.S. economic data.
Japanese policymakers have used the phrase "decisive action"
in the run-up to previous market intervention, but it is rare
for them to directly mention the word "intervention" when
warning of action in the currency market.
The warnings caught traders' attention though Tohru Sasaki,
head of Japan rates and currency research at JPMorgan Chase Bank
in Tokyo, thought it seemed too early for the authorities to
pull the trigger.
"I don't think authorities will intervene at this stage.
Dollar/yen volatility is low compared with the euro/dollar. Both
currencies are gaining against the euro so intervention would
not win understanding from the United States, which criticised
Japan's intervention last year given low volatility in the
dollar/yen," he said.
"If volatility accelerated and pushed the dollar towards its
record low of 75.31 yen in a short span of time, say next week,
Japan could intervene. But the possibility of intervention would
depend on volatility, not levels."
BOJ UNDER PRESSURE AGAIN
Tokyo spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101 billion) in
unilateral intervention into the currency market last Oct. 31,
when the dollar hit its record low against the yen, and another
1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the
market. Authorities have stayed out of the market since then.
The government is keen to shield Japan's export-reliant
economy from adverse effects of the strong yen at a time when it
faces difficult negotiations with opposition parties on a
planned hike in the sales tax.
The yen's rise will put the Bank of Japan under pressure to
ease monetary policy further when its policy board meets this
month, although the central bank would prefer to stand pat for
now after having acted in February and April via increases in
asset purchases.
Japanese exporters won a rare reprieve after the February
easing which coincided with signs of improving health of the
global economy and drove the yen to 11-month lows against the
dollar.
But since April the yen has resumed creeping upwards on more
euro zone turmoil due to fears that Greece's may leave the euro
and more recently that Spain will require a bailout, as well as
concerns that the global economic recovery is running out of
steam.
Many in the BOJ feel little need for further action and want
to save their limited policy options for later unless Europe's
deepening debt crisis triggers a yen spike to new records and
derails Japan's recovery prospects.