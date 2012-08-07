* Scheme aimed at boosting firms' overseas investment
* Finmin says watching risks from yen gains to economy
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi
said on Tuesday the government will extend its dollar credit
facility aimed at helping companies invest overseas by six
months as part of its efforts to cope with a strong yen.
The government will extend the programme, which can deploy
up to 10 trillion yen ($127.81 billion), until the end of the
fiscal year in March 2013.
The scheme was initially launched in August 2011 for a
period of one year in response to rapid yen gains.
The minister said the decision was made in view of
increasing demand for the facility while considering the need to
watch risks a strong yen poses to the Japanese economy.
"A strong yen gives a headwind to Japanese manufacturers ...
We are providing this facility to help companies carry out M&As
overseas and gather strength," Azumi told reporters after a
cabinet meeting.
"I want the private sector to make the most of this fund for
spending on M&As if there are good deals overseas."
Under the scheme, JBIC obtains dollars at low rates from the
government's special account that holds foreign reserves worth
$1.27 trillion, to offer them to firms with plans to make
acquisitions of companies overseas and secure energy resources.
JBIC has so far provided about 890 billion yen in loans to
companies engaging in 15 deals involving M&As and resources, and
it plans to extend another 410 billion yen to 12 more deals.
The government expects the scheme to help curb the yen's
gains as companies' overseas investments boost dollar demand.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen in unilateral
intervention in the currency market Oct. 31 2011, when the
dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen
in November on undeclared forays into the market.
Japanese authorities have stayed out of the market since the
November interventions but resumed firing verbal salvoes
recently on concerns that renewed rises in the yen threaten the
economy's recovery from last year's earthquake and tsunami.