TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's government is
prepared to respond to speculative currency moves without
hesitation, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday, as
persistent yen appreciation is a worry for the country's
exporters.
Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said
it is difficult to change market trends unless European
officials provide details on how they will stop their sovereign
debt crisis from spreading.
Azumi also said the government hasn't reached a decision on
whether to compile a fourth extra budget in response to a large
natural disaster in March, rejecting reports in local media that
the government is preparing to compile such a budget.
