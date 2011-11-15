TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he expects the Bank of Japan to take timely and appropriate steps to address the yen's strength.

He also told parliament the amount of money the central bank has supplied to the market over the past decade is not so small.

"There have been calls in parliament for monetary easing. I think the BOJ responded with easing at its previous monetary policy meeting," Azumi said in the upper house budget committee meeting.

