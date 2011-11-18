TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Friday that the Group of Seven industrialised
nations may met by year-end to discuss the euro zone debt
crisis, but that this has not been confirmed.
"It is true that there has been talk about holding a G7
meeting towards the year-end since the G20 summit in Cannes,"
Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. "But it is
not certain whether this will happen."
He added that he was paying close attention to a rise in
Spain's borrowing costs and that it was important for Germany to
play a key role in creating a firewall to stop contagion from
Europe's debt problems.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)