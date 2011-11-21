TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Monday that it had not yet been decided
whether the country's sales tax would be hiked from October
2013.
Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said earlier in the
day that an initial sales tax rise should come after October
2013, as that would fit in with a programme of tax and social
security reform.
Azumi also said that he expected bills related to a $157
billion extra budget to be passed by parliament as early as
possible
Japan's parliament on Monday passed the budget, including
the issuance of new bonds, to pay for the bulk of rebuilding
from the March earthquake.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)