TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that it had not yet been decided whether the country's sales tax would be hiked from October 2013.

Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said earlier in the day that an initial sales tax rise should come after October 2013, as that would fit in with a programme of tax and social security reform.

Azumi also said that he expected bills related to a $157 billion extra budget to be passed by parliament as early as possible

Japan's parliament on Monday passed the budget, including the issuance of new bonds, to pay for the bulk of rebuilding from the March earthquake. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)