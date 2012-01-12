TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned about the country's huge debt pile, saying that if it keeps accumulating, it could boost long-term interest rates and hurt people's livelihoods.

Japan's long-term rates have been stable around 1 percent despite public debt being twice the $5 trillion economy, but Azumi said he is mindful of the world paying attention to Japan's fiscal management.

"We must steer (fiscal) management while ensuring trust in stability of the yen," Azumi told a news conference at the Japan National Press Club, underlining the need to raise the sales tax.