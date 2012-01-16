Bund, future apre in calo di un tick a 165,09
13 giugno Per le quotazioni dei principali benchmark Bund cliccare su,, Il futures a settembre sul Btp è alla pagina
TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that he is worried about the rapid weakening of the euro and that Europe's debt woes are a concern for growth in the Japanese economy.
Azumi also said that he was worried that the impact of the euro zone's problems could spread to financial institutions through bond markets.
13 giugno Per le quotazioni dei principali benchmark Bund cliccare su,, Il futures a settembre sul Btp è alla pagina
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed a bulk of its earlier losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the impact from a slide in U.S. technology shares eased.