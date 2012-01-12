TOKYO Jan 12 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Thursday that Japan will take concrete steps to reduce oil imports from Iran, expressing understanding of the U.S. stance on tightening sanctions on Iran.

Azumi, speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, said he asked Geithner to take Japan's economic situation into consideration in areas not related to energy imports.

Geithner travelled to China and Japan this week to discuss the global economy and seek cooperation on stricter sanctions on Iran to curb its disputed nuclear programme.