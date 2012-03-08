BRIEF-Republic of Uruguay announces tender offer
* Republic of Uruguay announces commencement of an offer to purchase for cash the 5.00% global UI bonds due 2018 Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, March 9 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday he wants the Bank of Japan to take timely and appropriate policy steps as bright signs are expected to emerge towards the spring.
The central bank's monetary easing last month has impacted both the stock market and currency market, Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The BOJ holds its next policy-setting meeting on Monday and Tuesday.
* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 8, co's unit was informed that OCC has determined that bank is in "troubled condition" for purposes of 12 C.F.R. 5.51 - SEC filing