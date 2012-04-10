UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
TOKYO, April 10 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he thinks the Bank of Japan will take appropriate monetary policy steps when needed, when asked about a central bank meeting ending later on Tuesday.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said April is an important month for policymakers to examine Japan's economic outlook. Azumi also said recent daily currency moves seem big and he wants to monitor the currency market.
The BOJ is expected to refrain from easing monetary policy at this week's meeting, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the economy two weeks from now which may show further action is needed to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.