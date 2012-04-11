TOKYO, April 11 Japan will enter talks with
other countries this week on how to respond to the International
Monetary Fund's call to boost its resources to tackle Europe's
debt crisis, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday.
Azumi said he hopes Japan will clarify its stance on IMF
funding in time for next week's meeting of Group of 20 finance
chiefs in Washington, after thoroughly consulting with China and
other countries.
Finance leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies will
discuss an increase of resources for the IMF to help it tackle
euro zone debt problems when they meet next week in Washington.
Last month Europe expanded its own bailout capacity to 700
billion euros from 500 billion, hoping that G20 finance chiefs
would agree to contribute more money to the IMF.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help nations deal with
the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis.