US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
TOKYO, June 8 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi reiterated his caution towards some lawmakers' calls for the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help shore up the economy, saying that it could hurt fiscal discipline.
"I'm aware that such proposals have been made in parliament but we must respond cautiously from the standpoint of fiscal discipline," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
An upper house lawmaker from the governing Democratic Party told Reuters last month that the central bank should buy foreign bonds to boost its balance sheet and weaken the yen.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted largely along party lines to replace the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, a move that is expected to die in the Senate but open the door to revamping or eliminating regulations that came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.