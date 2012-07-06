TOKYO, July 6 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday that the government will run out of money
to fund the budget for the current fiscal year unless ruling and
opposition lawmakers pass bills to issue bonds to fund the
budget deficit.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said if the bills do not pass,
the government would have to make drastic spending cuts.
The ruling Democratic Party and opposition parties, whose
votes are needed to pass legislation in a split parliament, have
been jostling over when to vote on bills that allows Japan to
sell bonds that would cover almost half of the current fiscal
year's budget.