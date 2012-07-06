TOKYO, July 6 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that the government will run out of money to fund the budget for the current fiscal year unless ruling and opposition lawmakers pass bills to issue bonds to fund the budget deficit.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said if the bills do not pass, the government would have to make drastic spending cuts.

The ruling Democratic Party and opposition parties, whose votes are needed to pass legislation in a split parliament, have been jostling over when to vote on bills that allows Japan to sell bonds that would cover almost half of the current fiscal year's budget.